Warburg Pincus to buy 43 pct in India's Tata Tech for $360 mln
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
March 23 GasLog Partners LP
* GasLog Partners LP announces acquisition of GasLog Greece from GasLog Ltd. for $219 million
* GasLog Partners LP - Expects to finance acquisition with cash on hand, including proceeds from its recent equity offering
* GasLog Partners LP - Acquisition will be supportive of GasLog Partners' guidance to grow unitholder distributions at a 10% to 15% compound annual rate
* GasLog Partners - Partnership affirms this growth guidance, which would result in an annualized distribution of $2.09 per unit or higher by Q4 of 2017
* GasLog Partners LP - Partnership believes acquisition will be immediately accretive to unitholder distributions
* GasLog Partners LP - GasLog's annualized distributions received from GasLog Partners are expected to equal about $25 million or higher by Q4 of 2017
* GasLog Partners - Estimates , assuming full utilization, GasLog Greece will add approximately $24 million to EBITDA in first 12 months after deal closing
* GasLog Partners-Estimates , assuming full utilization, GasLog Greece will add $13 million to distributable cash flow in first 12 months after deal closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MUMBAI, June 15 An affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus will buy an about 43 percent stake in Indian engineering outsourcing provider Tata Technologies Ltd for $360 million.
* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.