BRIEF-Safran says GECAS places $2.9 bln order for CFM LEAP-1A engines
* ANNOUNCED A FIRM ORDER FOR 200 CFM INTERNATIONAL LEAP-1A ENGINES TO POWER NEW AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT
May 8 GasLog Partners LP:
* Plans to offer its Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Fixed to Floating Rate Preference Units, liquidation preference $25.00 per unit
* Says it plans to use net proceeds from public offering for purposes, which may include future acquisitions, debt repayment, capex
* Smith Micro appoints Tim Huffmyer as new chief financial officer
* Increases quarterly dividend by 14.3 percent to $0.20 per share