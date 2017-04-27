BRIEF-Prometic reports $53 mln bought deal offering
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
April 27 Gaslog Partners Lp
* Gaslog partners lp reports financial results for the three-month period ended march 31, 2017 and increases cash distribution
* Gaslog partners lp - increased cash distribution of $0.50 per common unit for q1 of 2017, 2% higher than q4 of 2016
* Gaslog partners lp qtrly earnings per common unit $0.52
* Gaslog partners lp - qtrly revenues $57 million versus $56.1 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.56, revenue view $56.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Prometic Life Sciences Inc - underwriters have agreed to buy on a bought deal basis, 31.25 million common shares
* Automatic Data Processing Inc - on june 14, 2017, co entered into a $3.50 billion 364-day credit agreement -sec filing
* General Finance Corporation to promote Jody Miller to Chief Executive Officer