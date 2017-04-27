April 27 Gaslog Partners Lp

* Gaslog partners lp reports financial results for the three-month period ended march 31, 2017 and increases cash distribution

* Gaslog partners lp - increased cash distribution of $0.50 per common unit for q1 of 2017, 2% higher than q4 of 2016

* Gaslog partners lp qtrly earnings per common unit $0.52

* Gaslog partners lp - qtrly revenues $57 million versus $56.1 million

