BRIEF-Clal Insurance Enterprises reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Cellcom Israel
* Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Cellcom Israel Ltd as of June 5 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4t9zc)
April 27 GASPOROX AB (PUBL):
* GASPOROX RECEIVES EUROPEAN PATENT FOR ITS LASER TECHNOLOGY REGARDING FLEXIBLE PACKAGING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Cellcom Israel Ltd as of June 5 - sec filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2s4t9zc)
* Appointment of Arvin Patel to position of executive vice president and chief intellectual property officer effective in Q3
* PARTNERS WITH STCC , LAGARDÈRE AND STORYFIRE TO PROVIDE LIVE OTT STREAMING FORMAT FOR STCC BASED ON SYE