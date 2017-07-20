BRIEF-Gatx Q2 earnings per share $1.35

1 Min Read
July 20 (Reuters) - Gatx Corp:
* Gatx corporation reports 2017 second-quarter results
* Q2 earnings per share $1.35
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.11 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $4.40 to $4.60
* Qtrly revenue $348.4 million versus $358.9 million
* Q2 revenue view $353.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Gatx - renewal lease rate change of gatx's lease price index was negative 21.4 pct in quarter, as absolute railcar lease rates remained flat thus far in 2017
* Gatx Corp - gatx rail europe's fleet utilization increased slightly to 95.7 pct in quarter
* Gatx Corp qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $1.32
* Gatx Corp - rail North America fleet utilization was 98.8 pct at end of q2 compared to 98.1 pct at end of Q2 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: