March 1 Gaumont SA:

* Planned acquisition by Pathe of Gaumont's stake in Les Cinemas Gaumont Pathe

* Pathe has granted Gaumont with an option to sell its 34 pct stake in Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathe for a consideration of 380 million euros ($400.2 million)

* Deal to go through after receiving approval of executive board