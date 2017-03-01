UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 1 Gaumont SA:
* Planned acquisition by Pathe of Gaumont's stake in Les Cinemas Gaumont Pathe
* Pathe has granted Gaumont with an option to sell its 34 pct stake in Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathe for a consideration of 380 million euros ($400.2 million)
* Deal to go through after receiving approval of executive board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9496 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources