BRIEF-Fairfax to sell a portion of tembec
* Fairfax Financial Holdings -co through units continues to hold 14.2 million shares of Tembec, representing about 14.2 percent of issued and outstanding shares
March 1 Gazit Globe Ltd:
* Gazit-Globe Ltd and first capital realty announce $185 million secondary offering of common shares of first Capital Realty by Gazit-Globe Ltd.
* Gazit Globe - co's unit entered agreement to sell 9 million common shares of First Capital Realty on bought deal basis at a price of $20.60 per share
* Grupo Supervielle SA files for mixed shelf of up to $800.0 million
* Tiptree Inc - announces acquisition of two properties in Pennsylvania for $13 million