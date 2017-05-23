BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
May 23 Gazit Globe Ltd :
* Reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Qtrly property rental income NIS 698 million versus NIS 714 million
* Qtrly diluted loss per share NIS 1.44
* Sees fy economic ffo per share NIS 3.20 - NIS 3.10
* Gazit globe ltd- as of march 31 co and its subsidiaries had cash, cash equivalents & undrawn revolving credit facilities in aggregate amount of nis 6.8 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.