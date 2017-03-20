March 20 Gazit Globe Ltd:

* Gazit Globe provides further update on First Capital Realty Inc. (“FCR”) share sale

* As a result of its previously announced sale of FCR shares, co will deconsolidate FCR from its financial statements

* Gazit Globe Ltd - in its financial results for Q1 2017, co expected to recognize an increase of approximately NIS 800 million in its shareholders' equity