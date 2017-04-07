April 7 ** Gazprom's energy subsidiaries can
earmark 25 to 50 percent of profits for dividend payments for
2016, two participants of Gazprom energoholding investor day
told Reuters Thursday referring to management statements
** The decision on the level of dividends has not yet been
made, both profit to Russian (RAS) and international reporting
standards (IFRS) can be taken as basis
** Earlier, Gazprom energoholding head Denis Fedorov said
the power companies would pay dividend for 2016 of at least 35
percent of IFRS profit
** Gazprom owns three generating companies OGK-2,
Mosenergo, TGK-1, being the largest holder
of energy assets in Russia
** As the CAPEX was completed, TGK-1 and Mosenergo have been
increasing the dividend payout, in 2015 both companies paid 35
percent of RAS profit. OGK-2 paid 20 percent for 2015 due to
planned investments in 2016
** Gazprom energoholding, which is managing Gazprom's power
assets, management also said at a meeting with investors that
the talks on exit of the Finnish Fortum from TGK-1
and Moscow's government from Mosenergo continue, but no
decisions have been made, two participants of the investor day
said
** Fortum owns a 29.45 stake in TGK-1, Moscow government
holds 26.45 percent in Mosenergo
