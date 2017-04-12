UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 12 Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA:
* GBL pursues its portfolio diversification with the acquisition of 15.0 pct of Parques Reunidos in Spain
* Transaction is expected to settle around April 20
* Acquisition represents investment of 208 million euros ($220.6 million) for GBL Source text: bit.ly/2otfIr1 Further company coverage:, ($1 = 0.9430 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources