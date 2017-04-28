April 28 Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd:

* Entered into Huarong EPC Agreement between Huarong Gcl New Energy, unit as principal and Xi'an Datang Electric as contractor

* Huarong Epc Agreement in relation to Huarong Project at estimated consideration of RMB614.9 million

* Xi'an Datang Electric, Nanjing Gcl New Energy and Sanmenxia Gcl New Energy entered into Henan Sanmenxia Equipment Purchase Agreement

* Henan Sanmenxia Equipment Purchase Agreement in relation to sale and purchase of certain system equipment at consideration of RMB228.9 million

* Entered into Henan Sanmenxia Epc Agreement between Sanmenxia Gcl New and Xi'an Datang Electric related to Henan Sanmenxia Project for RMB269.3 million

* Xi'an Datang Electric and unit of co & Huarong Gcl New Energy entered into Huarong Equipement purchase deal for system equipment for Huarong Project

* Deal for Huarong Equipment purchase agreement of RMB512.0 million