BRIEF-Digital Turbine reports Q4 loss per share $0.10
* Digital turbine reports fourth quarter and fiscal full year 2017 results
April 28 Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd:
* Entered into Huarong EPC Agreement between Huarong Gcl New Energy, unit as principal and Xi'an Datang Electric as contractor
* Huarong Epc Agreement in relation to Huarong Project at estimated consideration of RMB614.9 million
* Xi'an Datang Electric, Nanjing Gcl New Energy and Sanmenxia Gcl New Energy entered into Henan Sanmenxia Equipment Purchase Agreement
* Henan Sanmenxia Equipment Purchase Agreement in relation to sale and purchase of certain system equipment at consideration of RMB228.9 million
* Entered into Henan Sanmenxia Epc Agreement between Sanmenxia Gcl New and Xi'an Datang Electric related to Henan Sanmenxia Project for RMB269.3 million
* Xi'an Datang Electric and unit of co & Huarong Gcl New Energy entered into Huarong Equipement purchase deal for system equipment for Huarong Project
* Deal for Huarong Equipment purchase agreement of RMB512.0 million Source :(bit.ly/2pbQKfY) Further company coverage:
* Digital turbine reports fourth quarter and fiscal full year 2017 results
WASHINGTON, June 14 Steve Scalise, the Republican leader wounded in a gunman's attack on Wednesday on people practicing for a charity baseball game, is a staunch conservative and key figure in trying to push legislation through the U.S. House of Representatives.
June 14 Endurance International Group Holdings Inc: