BRIEF-Heren Health says dividend payment date on June 22
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 21
March 29 Gcl New Energy Holdings Ltd :
* Profit for year from continuing operations RMB 309.4 million versus RMB 75.7 million
* FY revenue RMB2.25 billion versus RMB 688mln
* No dividend was paid or proposed for ordinary shareholders of company during 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, June 15 Western Digital Corp expects a ruling on its request for a court injunction to stop the sale of Toshiba Corp's chip unit by mid-July, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday. The California-based firm presented a revised offer for the chip unit that met Toshiba's requests on Wednesday but did not receive a positive response, a separate source said.
* Says its top shareholder, representative director of the company, cut stake in the company to 42.7 percent from 56.4 percent