CORRECTED-Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike expands into Japan
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
May 26 GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd:
* Major transaction with PowerChina Group
* Co through units entered into Fenxi PC agreement between fenxi gcl (an indirect unit of company) as principal, with Powerchina Group
* Fenxi PC agreement at a consideration of RMB534.8 million
* Fenxi equipment purchase agreement between Sinohydro Bureau 10 as customer, unit as supplier and Fenxi Gcl as principal for RMB456.9 million
* Ruicheng PC agreement between Ruicheng Gcl as principal, Sinohydro Bureau 10 as contractor at consideration of RMB551.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to divest investment business and web agency business into new subsidiaries, named SBS Neo Partners Co., Ltd and SBS Internet & Mobile Co., Ltd respectively
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.