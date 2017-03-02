Czech Social Democrats pledge to cut tax for workers, tighten control of big business
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
March 2 GCP Applied Technologies Inc:
* GCP Applied Technologies reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* GCP Applied Technologies Inc qtrly net sales $332.9 million versus $332.5 million
* GCP Applied Technologies Inc qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* GCP sees full year 2017 net sales growth of 4pct to to 6pct
* GCP sees full year 2017 capital expenditures equal to or less than 4 percent of sales
* GCP sees full year 2017 adjusted eps $1.48 to $1.57
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Social Democrats promise tax cuts for workers, other incentives
WASHINGTON, June 16 President Donald Trump on Friday will announce plans to tighten restrictions on Americans traveling to Cuba and clamp down on U.S. business dealings with the island’s military, rolling back parts of former President Barack Obama’s historic opening to Havana.
PARIS, June 17 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) is among the inaugural customers for a larger new version of Boeing's 737 jetliner, two industry sources said on Saturday.