March 2 Gcp Applied Technologies Inc
* Gcp applied technologies receives binding offer from
henkel to acquire darex packaging technologies
* Received binding offer from henkel to acquire co's global
darex packaging technologies business for approximately $1.05
billion
* In connection with henkel's binding offer, gcp will begin
a consultation process with relevant works councils and labor
unions
* Upon completion of consultation process gcp expects to
enter into a definitive purchase and sale agreement
* Goldman, sachs & co. Is acting as financial advisor for
gcp
