US STOCKS-Wall St slides as tech wreck resumes
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
April 26 Gcp Applied Technologies Inc
* GCP Applied Technologies to rebrand versashield® as kovara™ and sell non-core halex product lines
* GCP - sale of non-core carpet tack strip and plywood underlayment product lines to Q.E.P. Co. Inc
* sale is not expected to have a material effect on financial statements of GCP
* integration of halex into GCP's specialty building materials segment is proceeding as planned
* divesting ancillary product lines as part of plan to concentrate resources on differentiated specialty construction products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.21 pct, S&P 0.50 pct, Nasdaq 0.94 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 15 Shares of Apple have been more bruised than those of other Silicon Valley heavyweights by a technology stock selloff this week, with many on Wall Street cautious following the iPhone maker's rally in recent months.
June 15 Uber Technologies Inc was sued on Thursday by a woman who said top executives at the company improperly obtained her medical records after she was raped by a driver in India, according to court documents.