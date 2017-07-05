BRIEF-Cross Country Healthcare Inc enters into a second amendment to its credit agreement
* Cross Country Healthcare Inc- on July 5 entered into a second amendment to its credit agreement dated June 22, 2016
July 5 General Electric Co
* GE and YPF secure financing for two fastpower projects in Argentina
* Co, unit of YPF SA secured an approximate $220 million project financing for two jointly owned thermal power projects in Argentina
* Citi, Credit Suisse and Export Development Canada (EDC) jointly led the financing of project
* Tucumán project will begin commercial operations in Feb 2018; Loma Compana II project will begin commercial operations in Dec 2017 Source text: (bit.ly/2sGT2Y5) Further company coverage:
* Neophotonics -on June 29,entered into twelfth amendment to credit agreement to that certain revolving credit, term loan agreement dated March 21,2013
* Dissent in Polish central bank may mean earlier hike * Zloty leads rise in CEE currencies * Hawkish ECB minutes could put pressure on CEE asset prices * German yield rise may curb demand at Hungarian auction By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, July 6 Central European currencies firmed on Thursday but there was some reticence after the Polish central bank governor reiterated his view that rates would not start to rise from record low levels this year or next.