May 8 General Electric Co

* GE appoints three new company officers

* William "Mo" Cowan has joined GE as Vice President of Litigation and Legal Policy

* Kevin Ichhpurani has been appointed Executive Vice President of Global Ecosystem and Channels for GE Digital

* Athena Kaviris has been promoted to Vice President of Human Resources for GE Transportation and GE Labor Relations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: