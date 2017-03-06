March 6 General Electric Co:

* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for additional information from the DOJ

* Says GE and Baker Hughes have been working cooperatively with DOJ as it conducts its review of transaction

* Says "second requests were issued under Hart-Scott-Rodino antitrust improvements act of 1976, as amended"

* Says co, Baker Hughes have each received request for additional information from DOJ in connection with co's pending deal with Baker Hughes

* Says effect of second requests is to extend waiting period imposed by Hart-Scott-Rodino act until 30 days after co, Baker Hughes comply with requests

* Says GE and Baker Hughes expect transaction to close in mid-2017