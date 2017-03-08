EU mergers and takeovers (June 17)
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
March 8 General Electric Co:
* GE & Caithness announce innovative power deal that could exceed $1b to build multiple HA combined-cycle power plants in US
* General Electric Co - agreement is expected to be effective March 31, and plants are projected to be developed throughout 2017 and 2018
* General Electric Co - equipment package that GE will deliver as part of agreement has a total value that could exceed $1 billion.
* General Electric Co - this agreement will add to Caithness's growing fleet of ha gas turbines --bringing its total number to up to eight turbines
* General Electric Co - expects to record orders for equipment and services over next 24 months
* General Electric Co - GE expects to provide multi-year service agreements for continued maintenance and operation of each plant
* GE - package configured to include up to 6 high-efficiency ha gas turbines, 6 steam turbines, 6 heat recovery steam generators and other equipment Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRUSSELS, June 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
* Biotime says on June 15, co entered debt and note purchase agreement, share purchase and transfer agreement with HBL-Hadasit Bio-Holdings
* Biotime Inc files for possible resale of up to 4.92 million shares of co's common stock, no par value per share, by selling shareholders - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: