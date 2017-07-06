UPDATE 1-Speculative U.S. 10-year T-note net longs hit one-month low -CFTC

(Adds background, details on latest data) July 7 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week to their lowest level in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The drop in bullish bets followed perceived hawkish rhetoric from foreign central banks as they signaled they might consider reducing monetary stimulus later this year if their economies improve further. Global bond yields inc