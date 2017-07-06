BRIEF-Fifth Street Asset Management unit enters into an amended, restated credit agreement
* Fifth Street Asset Management Inc - on June 30, 2017 unit entered into an amended and restated credit agreement
July 6 General Electric Co:
* GE Healthcare - co, Heartflow entered into global collaboration agreement with goal of increasing clinical availability, adoption of heartflow ffrct
* GE Healthcare - agreement will initially focus on united states, with plans to expand into other markets in future Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Adds background, details on latest data) July 7 Speculators' net bullish bets on U.S. 10-year Treasury note futures fell earlier this week to their lowest level in a month, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday. The drop in bullish bets followed perceived hawkish rhetoric from foreign central banks as they signaled they might consider reducing monetary stimulus later this year if their economies improve further. Global bond yields inc
* Pzena Investment Management, Inc. Announces june 30, 2017 assets under management