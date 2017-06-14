BRIEF-China Oceanwide Holdings says Zheng Dong resigned as deputy chairman
* Zheng Dong resigned as non-executive director of company and deputy chairman of board due to health reason Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 14 General Electric Co
* GE Renewable Energy and Fina Enerji sign ten-year full service agreement in Turkey
* GE Renewable Energy - agreement covers 150 GE wind turbines in nine wind farms across the country Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2t1v9XE) Further company coverage:
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
June 22 South Africa's government is maintaining its fiscal policy framework and is taking "systematic interventions" to address the country's economic challenges in the wake of damaging ratings downgrades, the cabinet said on Thursday.