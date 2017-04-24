April 24 General Electric Co:

* Says will collaborate with Sonelgaz SPE "in a landmark deal that highlights its Fleet360 total plant solutions capabilities"

* Says agreement was signed by president and CEO of Sonelgaz SPE, Sabri Lezhari; and president and CEO of GE Northwest Africa

* Says deal includes long-term operations, maintenance services for 10 Sonelgaz plants throughout Algeria that generate 11 GW of power

* Says the equipment will be delivered between 2019 and 2020 and will be connected to the national grid by 2021