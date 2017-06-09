BRIEF-Republican ways and means chairman brady says lawmakers still on time to deliver tax reform plan in 2017
June 9 GE
* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* PORTFOLIO IS BEING SOLD BY A LARGE FINANCIAL INSTITUTION AND CONTAINS ROUGHLY 600 ASSETS WITH AN APPRAISAL VALUE OF AROUND EUR 50M
MUMBAI, June 22 Indian market regulator the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Thursday proposed to more clearly segregate entities advising on investment products from those selling them in an effort to prevent conflicts of interest.