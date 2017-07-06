July 6 GEA Technologies Ltd :
* GEA Technologies and Dropleaf jointly announce entering
into definitive agreement for proposed merger
* GEA Technologies Ltd - Amalgamation is structured as a
three‐cornered amalgamation
* GEA Technologies Ltd - As a result, amalgamated
corporation will become a wholly‐owned subsidiary of GEA on
closing
* GEA Technologies Ltd - Entered into a share exchange and
merger deal with Dropleaf LLC, pursuant to which unit of GEA
will amalgamate with Dropleaf
* GEA Technologies Ltd - As consideration for deal, GEA will
issue about 16.6 million GEA common shares and 1.8 million GEA
preferred shares
* GEA Technologies Ltd - GEA's common shares will remain
halted until transaction is completed
* GEA Technologies Ltd - Transaction has been structured so
that resulting issuer qualifies as a foreign private issuer in
United States
* GEA Technologies - As per deal, Dropleaf holders will
receive ONE gea common share and 0.11048 GEA preferred shares
for each Dropleaf share held
