Swedish apartment prices rises 7 pct yr/yr in May
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in May from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.
April 20 Gecina SA:
* Signed a preliminary agreement to acquire an office building on 145 rue de Courcelles, in Paris' Central Business District, for 63 million euros ($67.6 million) excluding duties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9314 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Apartment prices in Sweden rose 7 percent in May from a year earlier, figures from an association of Swedish real estate agents showed on Thursday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, June 14 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version published on 2 June 2017 to update the name of China United Property Insurance Company Limited's immediate parent. Fitch Ratings has affirmed China United Property Insurance Company Limited's (CUPI) Insurer Financial Strength Rating (IFS) at 'A-' (Strong). The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating is based on CUPI's ownership by China Orient Asset Management Co.,
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06152017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: AU Small Finance Bank Managing Director Sanjay Agarwal, NABARD Chairman HK Bhanwala to inaugurate bank's corporate office in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Sing