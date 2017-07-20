BRIEF-Geely Automobile enters MoU with Zhejiang Geely and Volvo Car Corp​

1 Min Read
July 20 (Reuters) - Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd:
* company entered into memorandum of understanding with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Company
* MoU in relation to proposed formation of a joint venture company between company, Geely Holding and VCC
* Registered capital of JV company will be owned as to 50% by company, and as to 50 pct by Geely Holding and VCC in aggregate
* Entered into MoU with Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Company Limited and Volvo Car Corporation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: