March 22 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd

* fy net profit rmb5.11 billion versus rmb 2.26 billion

* group's board of directors set its sales volume target for year of 2017 at 1 mln units, representing an increase of around 31% over 2016.

* Fy revenue rmb 53.72 billion versus rmb 30.14 billion a year ago

* "year 2017 appears to be another stellar year for group"

* Board decides to recommend payment of a final dividend of hk$0.12 per ordinary share