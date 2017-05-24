May 24 Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd

* Noted press release made by Zhejiang Geely Holding Group on 24 May that it has reached a binding heads of agreement with DRB-Hicom

* Clarifies it is not partnering with Geely Holding or providing financing to Geely Holding in relation to proposed transactions

* Clarifies and confirms that it is not a party to proposed transactions

* Company does not rule out possibility of exploring potential cooperation opportunities with Proton and/or Lotus