BRIEF-Semisysco signs contract worth 3.45 bln won
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
Feb 21 Geeya Technology Co Ltd
* Says it revises asset acquisition plan, to acquire 75.03 percent stake in Androidmov Technology Co Ltd for initial price at about 450.2 million yuan ($65.42 million)
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2li4YtT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8815 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Says it signed 3.45 billion won contract to provide inspection equipment
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 3 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 22
* Pros announces private offering of $106.25 million of convertible senior notes due 2047