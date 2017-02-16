BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy
Feb 16 Gem Diamonds Ltd:
* Update on the future of the Ghaghoo mine
* Company's board has decided that Ghaghoo mine in Botswana will be placed on care and maintenance with immediate effect
* Anticipated that, post once off settlement costs, this will result in an annualised care and maintenance cost of $3 million
