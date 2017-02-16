Feb 16 Gem Diamonds Ltd:

* Update on the future of the Ghaghoo mine

* Company's board has decided that Ghaghoo mine in Botswana will be placed on care and maintenance with immediate effect

* Anticipated that, post once off settlement costs, this will result in an annualised care and maintenance cost of $3 million