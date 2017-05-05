BRIEF-MRC Allied Inc clarifies regarding news article
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
May 5 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd :
* Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan receivable transfer agreement with purchaser
* Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire loan receivables at a total consideration of rmb200 million
* Estimated that group will not recognise any gain or loss on disposal while group will receive rmb200 million cash after completion
* Parties are Jinchengxin, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company as vendor and China Railway Trust as purchaser Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Refers to businessmirror article titled “MRC Allied to spend P80b-P100b to generate 1,000 MW in 5 years.”
* REPORTED ON FRIDAY 2016 OPERATING PROFIT OF 570,000 EUROS VERSUS 3.8 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO
* Lantess International Ltd sells 11.2 million shares of Porto Group for EGP 4.6 million