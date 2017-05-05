May 5 Gemdale Properties And Investment Corp Ltd :

* Vendor, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company, entered into loan receivable transfer agreement with purchaser

* Purchaser conditionally agreed to acquire loan receivables at a total consideration of rmb200 million

* Estimated that group will not recognise any gain or loss on disposal while group will receive rmb200 million cash after completion

* Parties are Jinchengxin, a wholly-owned subsidiary of company as vendor and China Railway Trust as purchaser