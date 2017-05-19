May 19 Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp
Ltd:
* Units of co entered into capital increase agreement with
Shanghai Junxu and Shanghai Yuejing
* Parties agreed to increase registered capital of Shanghai
Xinwei Real Estate Development by RMB40 million from RMB10
million to RMB50 million
* Group agreed to participate in capital increase by
contributing an aggregate amount of RMB20 million
* Group expected that a deemed gain on disposal of
approximately RMB1.77 million will be recognized from deemed
disposal
* Upon completion of capital increase group's equity
interest in target company will be reduced from 92% to 57.6%
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: