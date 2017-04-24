MOVES-Standard Chartered, Fitch, Barclays, Houlihan Lokey
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
April 24 Gemdale Corp
* Says board elects Ling Ke as chairman
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oXDfk0
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
June 15 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Thursday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WASHINGTON, June 15 The U.S. Justice Department on Thursday announced the filing of complaints to recover about $540 million it says was stolen from 1Malaysia Development Berhad, the latest legal action tied to alleged money laundering at the sovereign wealth fund.
MOSCOW, June 15 The stock market sale of a 25 percent stake in Russian state shipping company Sovcomflot, planned for this week, has been put on hold due to adverse market conditions, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Thursday.