June 6 Gemdale Corp

* Says contract sales at 9.7 billion yuan ($1.43 billion) in May, up 43.8 percent y/y

* Says contract sales at 51.8 billion yuan in Jan-May, up 51.0 percent y/y

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sz5Xr5

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7955 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)