BRIEF-Enerchina says Tang Yui Man Francis has resigned as executive director
* Tang Yui Man Francis has resigned as an executive director
June 27 Gemfields Plc:
* Continue to maintain that unsolicited pallinghurst offer significantly undervalues Gemfields
* In light of Pallinghurst's holding and acceptances exceeding 75 pct, now of view that shareholders should seriously consider whether to accept offer
* Alternative is to hold shares in what is likely to become an unquoted Gemfields Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Benchmark German yield nearly doubles in two days (Adds quote, updates prices)
* Arix bioscience leads $45 million series b financing round into logicbio therapeutics