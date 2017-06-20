June 20 Gemfields Plc:

* Notes announcement issued today by Fosun Gold with respect to a firm offer

* Consider that financial terms of Fosun offer are "not fair and reasonable"

* Independent committee believes certain cash exit on offer from Fosun Gold more attractive than unsolicited all-share nil-premium offer from pallinghurst

* Agreed to pay a break fee to Fosun Gold of $2 million by way of compensation if a competing proposal becomes or is declared wholly unconditional