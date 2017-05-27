May 26 Gemini Corp

* Gemini reports first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 revenue fell 78 percent to c$6.7 million

* Qtrly net loss per share $0.04

* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018