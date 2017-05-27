BRIEF-SBM Offshore awarded contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza project in Guyana
* SBM Offshore awarded turnkey and lease and operate contracts for the ExxonMobil Liza FPSO
May 26 Gemini Corp
* Gemini reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 revenue fell 78 percent to c$6.7 million
* Qtrly net loss per share $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Jackpotjoy group has made final earn-out payment for non-spanish assets within jackpotjoy division
June 22 Britain's FTSE 100 futures were down 0.11 percent ahead of the cash market open.