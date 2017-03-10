March 10 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc :

* Entered into securities purchase agreement for private placement with "a select group of accredited investors" - SEC Filing

* Private placement will consist of 1.3 million units sold at price of $9.47 per unit for gross proceeds of about $12.5 million

* Intends to fund development costs, phase 2 clinical trial of gemcabene, manufacturing related activities for gemcabene Source text: (bit.ly/2lL4Pkx) Further company coverage: