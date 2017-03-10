BRIEF-Whole Foods Market to pay $400 mln if merger agreement with Amazon.com is terminated
* Whole Foods Market will be obligated to pay a fee equal to $400 million if merger agreement with co is terminated - sec filing
March 10 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc :
* Entered into securities purchase agreement for private placement with "a select group of accredited investors" - SEC Filing
* Private placement will consist of 1.3 million units sold at price of $9.47 per unit for gross proceeds of about $12.5 million
* Intends to fund development costs, phase 2 clinical trial of gemcabene, manufacturing related activities for gemcabene Source text: (bit.ly/2lL4Pkx) Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 16 World shares steadied on Friday after selling in the tech sector triggered their biggest fall in over a month, while the yen slid to a two-week low as the Bank of Japan signalled its stimulus was staying in place.
OTTAWA, June 16 Foreign investment in Canadian securities slowed in April as investors scooped up bonds but sold their equities holdings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.