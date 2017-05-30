GLOBAL MARKETS-Shares dogged by weak oil; Treasury yield curve flattens
* Dollar edges lower against basket of currencies (T(Updates to close of U.S. trading))
May 30 Gemphire Therapeutics:
* Gemphire Therapeutics announces departure of its chief executive officer Mina Sooch
* Gemphire Therapeutics Inc- steven Gullans named interim president and chief executive officer until a search for his replacement is completed
* Gullans is managing director at excel Venture Management, Llc, which owns more than 5 pct of Gemphire's outstanding stock
* Grenville Strategic Royalty announces USD$500,000 royalty agreement with Frequentz Inc
June 21 Oracle Corp's quarterly profit blew past analysts' estimates as the business software maker's big push towards cloud-based products and services paid off.