* Gemphire Therapeutics announces departure of its chief executive officer Mina Sooch

* Gemphire Therapeutics Inc- ‍steven Gullans named interim president and chief executive officer until a search for his replacement is completed​

* Gullans is managing director at excel Venture Management, Llc, which owns more than 5 pct of Gemphire's outstanding stock