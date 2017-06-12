BRIEF-Apogee Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Q1 revenue $272.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $271.9 million
June 12 GeneNews Ltd:
* Applied to TSX to amend exercise price of outstanding common share purchase warrants of co as issued to GEM Global Yield Fund LLC SCS
* Transaction will not materially affect control of corporation
* In connection with agreement with GEM, exercise price of GEM warrants would be amended from C$0.50 to C$0.20
* Proposed repricing of GEM warrants will not be effective until 10 business days after date hereof as GEM is not an insider of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Hain Celestial announces financial results and expands strategic plan to deliver enhanced shareholder value
June 22 Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corp Ltd: