BRIEF-Monnet Ispat and Energy says it has not filed for bankruptcy
* Says reference of co in article is with reference to Gupta Coal which has filed for bankruptcy Source text: (http://bit.ly/2siKumw) Further company coverage:
March 10 Genenews Ltd
* Genenews announces settlement agreement with hdl liquidating trust
* Genenews ltd -unit reached settlement to resolve outstanding $2 million secured demand promissory note from acquisitions of innovative diagnostic laboratory
* Says unit to pay trust settlement amount of $2.1 million
* Genenews ltd says agreement will be submitted to bankruptcy court for review and is expected to be approved before end of march 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* RBI list also names Jaypee Infratech, Bhushan Power, Monnet
LUXEMBOURG, June 16 European Union finance ministers agreed on Friday on rules setting the order in which bank creditors would be hit in case of wind-downs, in a bid to accelerate the build-up of banks' capital buffers to reduce the chances of public-funded bailouts.