April 17 Genentech:

* FDA approves Genentech’s Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) for diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness among working age adults in the United States

* FDA approved Lucentis 0.3 mg for monthly treatment of all forms of diabetic retinopathy

* In analysis that supported approval, patients with/without DME in Lucentis group experienced improvements in severity of their retinopathy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: