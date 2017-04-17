BRIEF-Sky Solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former CEO
* Sky solar provides additional details on intended investigation of conduct of former ceo and clarifications on shareholders meeting
April 17 Genentech:
* FDA approves Genentech’s Lucentis (ranibizumab injection) for diabetic retinopathy, the leading cause of blindness among working age adults in the United States
* FDA approved Lucentis 0.3 mg for monthly treatment of all forms of diabetic retinopathy
In analysis that supported approval, patients with/without DME in Lucentis group experienced improvements in severity of their retinopathy
Trinseo - on June 15, co will acquire all of outstanding shares of Api Applicazioni Plastiche Industriali for about $82 million, net of cash acquired
* Skechers USA - U.S. Court denied Adidas' motion for preliminary injunction seeking to prevent co from selling mega-blade series of children's shoes