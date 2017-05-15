France, banks, retail rebound make for bright start for European shares
* French stocks, banks gain as Macron solidifies reform mandate
May 15 Generac Holdings Inc:
* Generac Holdings - on May 11, 2017, co amended its term loan dated as of february 9, 2012 - sec filing
* Amendment, among other items, modified term loan pricing by favorably reducing certain applicable margin rates
* Generac Holdings-previously, the term loan bore interest at rates that included an adjusted libor rate plus an applicable margin of between 2.50-2.75 pct
* Generac Holdings Inc - effective with this amendment, applicable margin is now reduced to a fixed rate of 2.25 pct Source text - bit.ly/2qINjzA Further company coverage:
LONDON, June 18 Britain's biggest carmaker Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) will hire 5,000 staff as it boosts its skills in autonomous and electric technology, a welcome business endorsement as Prime Minister Theresa May starts Brexit talks after a botched election.
PARIS, June 19 Two aircraft leasing companies kicked off orders for the newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Monday.