* Generac Holdings - on May 11, 2017, co amended its term loan dated as of february 9, 2012 - sec filing

* Amendment, among other items, modified term loan pricing by favorably reducing certain applicable margin rates

* Generac Holdings-previously, the term loan bore interest at rates that included an adjusted libor rate plus an applicable margin of between 2.50-2.75 pct

* Generac Holdings Inc - effective with this amendment, applicable margin is now reduced to a fixed rate of 2.25 pct