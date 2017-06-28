BRIEF-Modern Land (China) Co proposes issuance of USD-denominated senior notes
* Proposed issuance of USD-denominated senior notes
June 28 MERCADO ALTERNATIVO BURSÁTIL (MAB):
* GENERAL DE GALERIAS COMERCIALES SOCIMI RECEIVES POSITIVE OPINION FROM REGULATOR TO LIST ON SPAIN'S ALTERNATIVE MARKET AS OF JULY 4
* GENERAL DE GALERIAS COMERCIALES SOCIMI REFERENCE LISTING PRICE IS SET TO 79 EURO PER SHARE, THAT IS 2.05 BILLION EUROS IN TOTAL COMPANY VALUE
* Determined to provide for payment of a final dividend of 3.0 cents per share (fully franked) in its accounts as at 30 June 2017
June 28 The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission may take action against bankers from Barclays Plc and Morgan Stanley for their roles in Puerto Rico bond sales, according to filings with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).