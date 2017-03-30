March 30 General Electric Co:

* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says maintaining healthy US-China relationship is most important geopolitical issue today

* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says U.S. still has much to gain from globalization

* GE's CEO Immelt, discussing climate change, says in the case of GE "we actually do believe in science"

* GE CEO Jeff Immelt says if tax reform is not achieved, people are going to get "thrown out" in the next election

* GE CEO Immelt says if a Republican-led government cannot achieve tax reform, "why have the Republican Party"