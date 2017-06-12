UPDATE 1-China says bank regulations gain traction, bad loan ratio falls
* Moves to curb banking risks yield 'positive results' - regulator
June 12 General Electric Co:
* General Electric Co says in connection with his promotion to ceo, John Flannery's salary increased to $2 million
* General Electric Co says MDCC of board set Flannery's target annual bonus for 2017 as percentage of salary at 150 percent
* General Electric says MDCC will determine Flannery's equity compensation at same time that it approves annual grant to executives across co for 2017
* General Electric-MDCC determined that Flannery's long-term performance award for 2016-2018 will be paid out in shares of ge common stock instead of cash
* General Electric - on June 9, board amended by-laws to remove requirement that chairman shall be CEO of co
* General Electric - on June 9, board amended by-laws to also reassign the duties previously assigned to the president to the CEO Source text: (bit.ly/2rTukS0) Further company coverage:
* Moves to curb banking risks yield 'positive results' - regulator
June 22 India's BSE index ended flat after earlier rising as much as 0.8 percent to a record high as IT firms reversed earlier gains after a lobby group issued a muted revenue guidance for exports, while energy firms fell on sliding oil prices.
PARIS, June 22 BNP Paribas said it will cut 640 jobs by end-2020 in its French retail bank under a voluntary redundancy plan, as part of a wider management reshuffle for a business grappling with low interest rates and stringent regulation.