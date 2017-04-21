Former Oracle board member dogged by links to China-backed chip deal
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK, June 15 As the ultimate corporate insiders, board members are presented with plenty of opportunities to cash in on their sector knowledge and connections.
April 21 General Electric Co:
* Quarterly continuing operations EPS (GAAP) of $0.10
* Says reaffirm 2017 operating framework for industrial operating + verticals EPS, organic revenue growth and industrial operating margin expansion
* Quarterly industrial operating + verticals EPS (non-GAAP) of $0.21
* Q1 total revenue and other income $27,660 million versus. $27,845 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.17, revenue view $26.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Quarterly orders $25.7 billion, up 10 percent
* Says backlog at Q1-end was $324 billion, up 3%
* CEO Immelt - "Expect cash flows to improve throughout the remainder of the year, with no change to our full year cash flow framework."
* Says planned combination of GE oil & gas and Baker Hughes remains on track, and we expect the deal to close in mid-2017
* Says is investing in innovations in GE Digital and GE Additive
* General Electric's Immelt says are executing a $2 billion cost out program over 2017 and 2018 to deliver more value to our customers, shareowners, employees
* General Electric's Immelt says "GE is continuing its portfolio transformation and investing in innovations in ge digital and GE additive" Source text: invent.ge/2ot5NiO Further company coverage:
June 15 China-backed Canyon Bridge Capital Partners LLC disclosed on Monday it had refiled its proposed $1.3 billion acquisition of Lattice Semiconductor Corp with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) for the second time.
June 15 DuPont and Dow Chemical Co have won U.S. antitrust approval to merge on condition that the companies sell certain crop protection products and other assets, according to a court filing on Thursday.