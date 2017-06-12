BRIEF-Fund managed by Pragma Inkaso buys debt portfolio of 73.8 mln zlotys
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS FUND ACQUIRED DEBT PORTFOLIO OF NOMINAL VALUE OF 73.8 MLN ZLOTYS
June 12 General Electric Co
* Kieran Murphy appointed CEO of GE Healthcare, succeeding John Flannery
* General Electric Co - Murphy succeeds john flannery who has been appointed ceo and chairman elect of ge
* General Electric Co - Murphy is currently president and CEO of GE Healthcare life sciences Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* CFO Gruell says forced conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio in Poland is unlikely
* Brookfield Canada Office Properties says Glass Lewis recommends Brookfield Canada Office Properties unitholders vote for redemption